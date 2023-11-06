BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Memorial Hospital announced they have received a ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, according to the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. They also assign “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grades to hospitals across the country which are based on national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as, overall safety performances.

I am honored to work with a team committed to exceeding patient safety standards. This achievement reflects the diligent work and commitment of our entire staff to making patient safety our absolute top priority, as we work to provide the best health care in Bakersfield delivered with human kindness. Ken Keller, President and CEO of Memorial Hospital

Read Memorial Hospital’s full grade details at HospitalSafetyGrade.org.