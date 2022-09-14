BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health is holding a hiring event Thursday in downtown Bakersfield, according to organizers.

Organizers said the hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercy Hospital.

Dignity Health is offering benefits, full-time, per diem and part-time positions on all shifts, according to organizers.

“I do not think we have done a person event prior to COVID, so it has been close to two years since we have had an in-person event. We are really trying to just get the word out, have the community come down if they are interested in finding out about our careers, what opportunities we have, and we definitely have positions open and are looking to get those filled,” Brad Garrett, Division Manager for the Talent Acquisition, said.

Those who can’t make it to the hiring events can call Talent Acquisition at 661-541-0219.