Dignity Health handing out $380K in community grants to 9 local nonprofits next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals have announced they are awarding $380,144 in grant funding to nine Kern County nonprofits next week. 

Due to COVID-19, the check presentations will take place on Friday as drive-thru only. The grants range from $25,000 to $75,000 and supports projects and programs focused on helping underserved and vulnerable populations in the county. 

The recipients of the 2021 Dignity Health Community Grants are:

  • Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Force, Social Safety Net Program – $45,144 
  • Bakersfield Pregnancy Center Compassionate Care Services in Crisis Situations – $25,000 
  • Bakersfield, Arc Inc. (BARC) – $50,000 
  • Casa Esperanza Welcome Home Project – $30,000 
  • Catholic Charities Teaching Young Parents More Than How to Fish – $40,000 
  • CityServe Network CityServe Educational Collaborative – $40,000 
  • Grimm Family Education Foundation Edible Schoolyard Kern County Small Farm Ecosystem – $25,000 
  • Saint Vincent de Paul Center Homeless Assistance Program – $75,000 
  • Wounded Heroes Fund Empowering Veterans of Kern County 2021 – $50,000

