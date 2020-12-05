Dignity Health handing out $380K in community grants to 9 local nonprofits next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals have announced they are awarding $380,144 in grant funding to nine Kern County nonprofits next week.

Due to COVID-19, the check presentations will take place on Friday as drive-thru only. The grants range from $25,000 to $75,000 and supports projects and programs focused on helping underserved and vulnerable populations in the county.

The recipients of the 2021 Dignity Health Community Grants are:

Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Force, Social Safety Net Program – $45,144

Bakersfield Pregnancy Center Compassionate Care Services in Crisis Situations – $25,000

Bakersfield, Arc Inc. (BARC) – $50,000

Casa Esperanza Welcome Home Project – $30,000

Catholic Charities Teaching Young Parents More Than How to Fish – $40,000

CityServe Network CityServe Educational Collaborative – $40,000

Grimm Family Education Foundation Edible Schoolyard Kern County Small Farm Ecosystem – $25,000

Saint Vincent de Paul Center Homeless Assistance Program – $75,000