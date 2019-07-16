Dignity Health, Gameday Sports Academy announce new sports, education complex set to open this fall

Dignity Health Sports Complex rendering

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health and Gameday Sports Academy are teaming up to open an indoor sports complex for county youth later this year.

In a release, the two companies say the complex is the “first of its kind” in Kern County and will be known as the Dignity Health Sports Complex, Event & Educational Center.

The center will open in the old Track House Bakersfield on Buck Owens Boulevard.

The center will be a 55,000 square foot, state-of-the-art center with basketball, volleyball, and futsal courts, exercise weight rooms, and thousands of square feet dedicated to learning spaces and multi-purpose use.

It’s a partnership between Dignity Health, Basketball Universe Academy, ShePower Leadership Academy and Gameday Sports Academy that will support over 2,000 kids from more than 130 Kern County schools, the joint statement said.

Officials from Dignity Health and Gameday Sports Academy will reveal more details about the center at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Track House Bakersfield closed back in June and is relocating inside Respawn laser tag, according to the owner Mike Ross. The name will also be changed to Captain Jack’s Family Fun Center. The new race track will be located at 1901 Mineral Court, and is expected to open on July 25.