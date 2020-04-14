Dignity Health funding distribution of 35,000 meals from Sonder to homeless, other needy populations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals is partnering with Operation BBQ Relief to provide 35,000 meals to the homeless and those experiencing food insecurity in Kern County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through a $154,000 donation from Dignity Health, Sonder Restaurant will prepare 2,500 meals per day for two weeks to be distributed to vulnerable populations in the community through local organizations such as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, St. Vincent de Paul, The Mission of Kern County and CityServe.

Dignity Health will hold a press conference on Wednesday, the first day of distribution, to provide more details and show off one of the meal distribution sites.

Operation BBQ Relief is a disaster relief organization that provides meals and other support to residents impacted by disasters.