Dignity Health encouraging public to display white lights and ribbons honoring health care workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health is encouraging the public to display white lights and ribbons to show support for health care workers and first responders amid the pandemic.

“Mercy and Memorial Hospitals encourage community leaders, businesses, and residents to join Operation White Lights by displaying white lights and ribbons on homes, businesses, cars, or worn on lapels as a gesture of support for care teams and first responders throughout Kern County and by sharing messages of gratitude on social media,” said a news release Friday.

Mercy and Memorial hospitals will have tunnels of white lights at employee entrances during January and will display paper lanterns with messages of gratitude at the end of the month.