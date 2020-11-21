Dignity Health, CBCC make $15K donation to American Cancer Society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Cancer Society of Bakersfield accepted a $15,000 donation check from Dignity Health and the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center on Friday.

The donation comes after the 7th annual Valley of Hope Gala, which was held virtually last month. In total, the event raised $108,000 for American Cancer Society programs and patient services in Kern County.

The virtual gala included an online auction and cancer challenge, along with a virtual gala kit with dinner delivery for sponsors. This allowed supporters to gather in smaller and safer settings.

The group thanked their sponsors for all their support and say the giving spirit is alive and well, even during a pandemic.

The funds raised from the event will go towards cancer research.