Dignity Health seeking public’s help in identifying patient

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was brought to one of its Bakersfield hospitals earlier this month.

Dignity Health said on July 17 at around 7:30 a.m., a Hispanic man was found unresponsive in a restroom at Beale Park and was brought to a hospital. The hospital needs help identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity on his person.

He is described as being 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 249 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous tattoos on his left hand. Due to privacy reasons, Dignity Health said it is unable to provide a photo of the patient.

Anyone with information on the patient’s identity is urged to call 661-632-5601.