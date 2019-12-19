Dignity Health awards grants over $360,000 in grants to local non-profits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health has awarded grants totaling over $365,000 to eight non-profits working to make Kern County a better place.

The hospital awarded several of the grants from its community grant program Wednesday morning.

The grants were given to organizations that work with people the most in need in the community, like the Bakersfield Homeless Center, which recieved $25,000.

The Wounded Heroes Fund, which offers progeams to veterans to help them transition to civilian life, was also given a grant of $75,000.

Other groups receiving grants included Grimm Family Educational Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, Links for Life, St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities and Bakersfield Recovery Services.