BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Voter turnout was down in Tuesday’s midterm election compared to the last midterm in 2018. According to the NBC News Decision Desk’s preliminary estimate of the 2022 midterms, a total of 112.5 million people cast a ballot. That’s just about 47% of voting-eligible population and slightly down from the 50% that voted in 2018. The Decision Desk also estimates about 50% of votes were cast before election day and 50% on election day. Kern County’s voter turnout, on the other hand, is expected to be better compared to the last election. Registrar of Voters-elect Aimee Espinoza estimates 190,000 people cast a ballot in Kern County, up from 113,000 in the primary.

I voted by mail. A few days later I received an email and a text notification that my ballot had be received and counted. Judy Wilcox, Facebook User

