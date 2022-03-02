BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden is in the Midwest today following his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The president spoke about foreign policy relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and inflation, and his nominee for Supreme Court justice.

A new CNN poll shows 41 percent of the viewers polled had a very positive reaction to Biden’s remarks, while 29 percent say they had a negative reaction.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the Republican response to the State of the Union address. She criticized the president over inflation, crime, and the pandemic, saying she is worried the country is on the “wrong track.”

We want to know what you think: Did the president’s speech do enough to address our nation’s challenges?

23% of people said the speech did do enough to address the nation’s challenges and 77% said it did not. “Beautiful speech! God bless our president, Ukraine and America.” Dawn Sodders, Facebook user