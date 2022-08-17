BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last night, Republican Representative Liz Cheney lost her primary race for Wyoming’s only U.S. House seat to former President Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney has blasted the former president’s stolen election claims as vice chair of the January 6th committee and one of ten house republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump. Overnight, the former president called Cheney’s defeat a referendum on the committee. She’s now the fourth representative to lose a primary to somebody Trump endorsed. Cheney said on the Today Show this morning she is thinking about running for president.

We want to know: Did last night mark the end of Liz Cheney’s career?

The Swamp was drained a little bit yesterday. Still have a long way to go. Randy Sanders, Facebook User

She’s finished. Won’t be President in 2024. Scott Ziemann, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.