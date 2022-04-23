BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department teamed up with Dick’s Sporting goods in Northwest Bakersfield to give shopping sprees to 10 local kids in need on Saturday morning.

Each police officer was given a $100 gift card to spend on their designated child. The child then got to spend the gift card on anything they wanted.

“I think we all well exceeded it and spoiled our kids a little bit. One said he spent $400 on the two kids he had. For us it wasn’t the price that mattered, it was the kids’ happiness. Whatever they wanted, we were like we’re here to serve you,” Bakersfield Police Department officer Sidney Wicks said.