BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Kern County Veterans Services director Dick Taylor says he will not run for a seat on the county Board of Supervisors.

In a statement late Friday night, Taylor said he’s honored many community leaders and friends urged him to pursue the 1st District seat.

After much careful thought, he says, he decided not to run.

The 1st District seat is currently held by Mick Gleason who is not seeking re-election.