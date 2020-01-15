Diamond Jim’s Casino closed due to rat droppings

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Diamond Jim’s Casino has been closed by county health officials.

According to a Kern County Public Health Services Department report, inspectors who visited the restaurant on Tuesday found rodent droppings in the storage area as well as under tables in the prep area.

The report says inspectors observed that fans in the walk-in refrigerator had an accumulation of dust and debris and saw open food containers. A buildup of food and grease was seen on, under and around all of the equipment in the kitchen.

The eatery received an inspection score of 62 percent.