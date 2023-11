BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dewar’s is set to open a new location in west Bakersfield on Friday, Nov. 17.

The new Dewar’s is set to be located at the end of the Westside Parkway on Stockdale Highway, near Heath Road.

The grand opening is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Nov. 17.

Those who attend the grand opening will get 25% off all fountain items.