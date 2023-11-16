BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dewar’s Candy Shop is set to open its fourth store location Friday Nov. 17 and to celebrate, the shop is offering $1 ice cream scoops Thursday at its new location, according to organizers.
The new ice cream shop will be the second Dewar’s Express which offers both dine-in and drive-thru options for those on the go. The new storefront is located at The Ranch at Stockdale River Ranch, Heath Road and Stockdale Highway, with the $1 ice cream promotion happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 16.
The grand opening is happening Friday Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. where attendees can receive the family discount deal all day, 25% off all fountain items.
We are delighted to bring the magic of Dewar’s Candy Shop to The Ranch at Stockdale River Ranch and share our passion for crafting delightful confections with the local community. This expansion represents a new chapter in our journey, and we are eager to continue spreading joy and creating sweet memories for our valued customers.Heather Dewar, Owner of Dewar’s Candy Shop.