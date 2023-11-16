BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dewar’s Candy Shop is set to open its fourth store location Friday Nov. 17 and to celebrate, the shop is offering $1 ice cream scoops Thursday at its new location, according to organizers.

The new ice cream shop will be the second Dewar’s Express which offers both dine-in and drive-thru options for those on the go. The new storefront is located at The Ranch at Stockdale River Ranch, Heath Road and Stockdale Highway, with the $1 ice cream promotion happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 16.

The grand opening is happening Friday Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. where attendees can receive the family discount deal all day, 25% off all fountain items.