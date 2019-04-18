Devil Pups seeking interested candidates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Devil Pups are seeking interested Kern County teens for a 10-day program at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.

The youth program strives to develop its participants personal discipline, physical fitness, teamwork and respect for others.

The Devil Pups are looking for healthy young men and women, ages 14-17, from all walks of life.

Applications must be turned in by May 11.

Candidates are required to pass a physical fitness test, along with an interview with a local rep from the program.