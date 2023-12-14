BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High schoolers and older interested in learning about Naval ROTC scholarships are invited to a presentation in Bakersfield.

The informational session will be conducted by the Kern County Veterans Service Department from 9 to 10 a.m., on Dec. 30. The building is located at 1120 Golden State Ave.

Midshipman 2nd Class Travis Sturckow, from Tehachapi, is a Junior at the University of Colorado, Boulder in the NROTC, and will be providing a brief presentation on NROTC basics. Some lessons include daily life, how to apply, career opportunities and more.

Space is limited and reservations are recommended by emailing devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com.