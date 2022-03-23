BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patriots of Kern is holding an informational meeting for teens, parents, and families interested in this years’ Devil Pups Youth Program at Camp Pendleton.

The Devil Pups program works to develop qualities of good citizenship, self-control, confidence, personal discipline, teamwork and respect for others in boys and girls aged 14 to 17.

The informational meeting is happening Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at the Larry Reider Learning Center’s first floor conference room, located at 2000 K Street.