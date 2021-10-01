Developmentally disabled man pleads no contest to misdemeanors in officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A developmentally disabled man who fired at police with a paintball gun, prompting an officer to return fire, pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanor charges, according to court records.

The Superior Court website says Ryan Lake pleaded no contest to assault and resisting arrest. He received time served and a year’s probation, plus is prohibited from owning firearms for 10 years and must continue attending a psychiatric treatment program, prosecutors said.

Lake also was accused of gouging a police dog’s eyes. A felony charge of willfully harming a peace officer’s dog was dismissed, court records show, as was a misdemeanor spousal abuse charge.

The incident occurred the night of March 19, 2020, when police were called to a report of domestic violence at a house in northwest Bakersfield.

Lake opened the door holding what appeared to be a gun, police said. He fired at officers but missed, and Officer Joshua Rhodes fired a single shot in return as he retreated and took cover. Rhodes’ shot also missed.

Hours passed before Lake left the home and was taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9. Police said both Lake and the dog were treated for minor injuries.

Officers determined Lake had fired a paintball gun.

A review board months later ruled Rhodes was justified in firing the shot.