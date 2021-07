BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traffic will be detoured this weekend on southbound Interstate 5 starting Saturday morning.

Caltrans said vehicles traveling south on I-5 will exit at Highway 41, get on Highway 33 and then Highway 46 before moving back onto the interstate.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will remain open.

The closure is expected to last until 8 a.m. Sunday.