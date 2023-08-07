BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drownings at the Kern River continue, with two reported in one day, despite warnings from Kern County officials.

On Saturday county officials reported two men in their thirties missing in the river, one went in at the Lake Ming Campground and the other at the Sandy Flat Campground.

Monday morning while recording at the river, a close call for a girl who was being led into the river by her dad. Luckily she managed to get out.

County fire says the river current is influenced by more than just rainfall.

“A lot of what is coming through the Kern River is something that’s worked out between the Water Master, and the Water Corps of Engineers so that they can let a safe amount out of the Lake Isabella Reservoir,” Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department said, “And so the Lake Isabella Reservoir is close to capacity now, and they’re continuing to let water out at a pace that’s similar to what is continuing to come in the lake.”

The Rodriguez Family, from Los Angeles, has been coming to the Kern River for 16 years and they even used to enjoy tubing down the River.

“No, not this year. This year we all decided not to go down because it’s a little dangerous, we heard what happened. So we’re just planning to stay at the pond,” Vivian Rodriguez, who has been visiting the Kern River for 16 years, said.

Despite officials’ continuous efforts to keep people away from the River, Rodriguez thinks it’s impossible to visit the campground and not go in the water.

“Because it’s just too hot to be over here without water or anything. So, I don’t think I would come, my family maybe, but I wouldn’t make myself suffer in this heat with no water,” Vivian Rodriguez said.

Captain Freeborn advises those who still want to take a dip, to do so with a professional guide, wear a life jacket and stay away from the rapids.