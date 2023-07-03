BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While many point out the impact fireworks leave on our air quality, for Tommy’s Legacy, this holiday means raising funds for all the needs at their men and women’s shelter.

“They have a bed, they have hygienes, they have three meals a day, snacks throughout the day, and then they have a shower, they have a place where they can worship, and they go to the beach.” said Fanny Hernandez, overseer of the Woman’s Shelter at Tommy’s Legacy, “After this, they’re going to be able to go to the beach and have a good time.”

But, Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District says Kern County already has some of the worst air quality in the nation and those conditions only worsen as more explosives are set off.

“July Fourth the pollution levels will go 4, 5, 6 times the acceptable public health limits of particular matter.” said Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District, “That’s microscopic pieces of material and other particles that float around, and they’re so small, you can breathe them in; and when you breathe them in, the hair in your nose and your ears, and your saliva doesn’t grab them, they’re tiny tiny, so they go all the way to your lungs, and through your lungs, and to your bloodstream.”

Heinks says even those considered in good health can feel the impact of fireworks. She recommends residents attend professional shows, saying fireworks that are shot high into the air have less of an impact than those that go off right in front of you.