BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials are urging people to stay out of rivers as mountain snowmelt increases waterflows and temperatures climb into the 90s in Kern County this weekend.

The record snowpack from winter storms is now causing concerns for flooding in areas in the surrounding mountain communities and inland. State officials said the resulting snowmelt is putting cold water quickly into rivers like the Kern River.

A warmup set for this weekend can bring faster flows of water in the already fast-moving Kern River.

The National Weather Service warns: “warm air doesn’t always mean warm water in lakes, streams or oceans.” Getting into water as cold as 55 degrees can cause shock and cold water can drain body heat four times faster than cold air.

CAL Fire, state parks and Department of Water Resources officials urge residents to avoid recreational activity in waterways until the summer when conditions are safer.

“This year is very different from the last several years, in that excessive snowpack and rain will continue to create challenges for us in the weeks and months ahead,” CAL Fire Chief Joe Tyler said in a release. “Rising water levels in rivers and streams will be very cold, very fast and can easily overwhelm those that aren’t prepared of heed warnings.”

Officials remind all residents that fast-moving rivers have fast undercurrents that are not visible past the water surface. Debris and rocks can also be hazards that are not immediately apparent.

If you do recreate near water, all visitors are encouraged to wear life jackets, but a life jacket may not protect you if water flows are fast enough.

Visitors are urged to also keep an eye on children around all bodies of water