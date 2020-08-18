Despite BPD crackdown, street racing still seems to be flourishing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 2020 has produced a bizarre and unprecedented combination of challenges for law enforcement — namely COVID-19 and civil unrest. As if those new, unforeseen issues weren’t enough, though, a problem that has been around almost as long as the internal combustion engine — illegal street racing — continues to rear its head.

Is it getting worse? This weekend’s near riot in the parking lot of the Gosford Village shopping center would seem to indicate … maybe so. Saturday night, Bakersfield police confronted a crowd of 100 or more after receiving several complaint calls about reckless driving and street racing. Their efforts to disburse the crowd were met with taunts, challenges and at least one thrown bottle.

Officers made 10 traffic enforcement stops, resulting in 10 citations, eight 30-day vehicle impounds for reckless driving, with three people detained for resisting arrest.

Vice Mayor Chris Parlier got BPD’s special enforcement focus rolling last December after a surge in illegal street racing activity culminated in the death of an innocent third party — a 58-year-old woman driving with her grandchildren. Now, almost a year later, the racers are still at it.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said BPD must stay after it.

“We’re going to use technology, surveillance and ongoing enforcement to stop this behavior,” she said. “It is not fair to our residents. It endangers all and this behavior must stop.”

All of this comes a week after a wild scene at Rosedale and Calloway in northwest Bakersfield where 10 cars were impounded and two arrested. In a scene that demonstrated just how emboldened some have become, drivers held an impromptu freeway race on the Westside Parkway, blocking off the westbound lanes.

Is this kind of behavior really about that outlaw form of recreation we know as street racing, or is it the frustrations of this bizarre, unusual year, 2020? Hard to say.