CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – Desiree Thompson went missing from California City in 2012. Her mother, Sheri Smith prayed for 10 years that she would get to hug her daughter again. A decade later, her patience has run thin and a twist in the case confirms her worst fears but leaves her even more confused.

“It’s mind-boggling, it’s the hardest thing to accept,” said Smith. “I never in a million years would’ve thought that I’d be standing here with that person being a suspect.”

Smith is now asking questions about the man who’s been arrested in connection to her daughter’s murder. The day Desiree Thompson disappeared without a trace, was the day Sheri Smith began to suspect her son-in-law, Edward Gibson III, could’ve done the unimaginable.



A difficult thing to accept as 60-year-old Jose William Lara, a stranger to Desiree’s family, is suspected of her death.



The decades-old case was another file gathering dust among several California City cold cases.

A $25,000 reward was put in place to hopefully get the wheels of justice moving.



In a statement to 17 News, California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin says no one has claimed the reward…yet.



She said: “I have not heard any mention of anyone claiming the reward. Our reward is based on arrest and conviction. I have yet to receive confirmation of the identity of the body, so I reserve comment for now.”



“We received some information,” said Chief Jon Walker. “Very reliable information that we can go ahead and obtain a search warrant for this location on a crime we believe occurred several years ago.”



Friday, a home in California City was searched by FBI agents and California City Police. CCPD said the backyard was dug up for several hours and eventually human remains were found that have yet to be identified.

“At the end of the day this is bittersweet,” said Smith. “It is not the way that I wanted to bring my daughter home, but now I am able to bring her home and it’s time for justice.”



