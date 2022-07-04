BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Enjoy the barbecue and good times with family and friends this Fourth of July, but plan ahead and make sure there is a sober driver, Ridgecrest police said.

In a post Monday on the department’s Facebook page, police said extra officers will be on the road looking for impaired drivers and reminded residents prescription medications and marijuana can impact driving ability.

“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home,” Sgt. Nathan Lloyd said. “Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks.”

If hosting a party, offer nonalcoholic drinks and keep an eye on those consuming alcohol, the post says. Offer to make arrangements for someone who has been drinking rather than let them get behind the wheel.

Call 911 if someone appears to be driving while impaired or driving recklessly.