BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffman Hospice has announced Derek Jeter will be the guest speaker at its 27th annual “Voices of Inspiration” event at the Mechanics Bank Theater in February 2024.

The fundraising event is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 1, 2024 and aims to raise funds for Hoffman Hospice’s programs and services throughout Kern County.

“Voices of Inspiration” will feature a social hour with entertainment, cocktails, raffle prizes and dinner followed by a live auction and a moderated talk with Derek Jeter.