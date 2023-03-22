Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expects to be attentive Sunday whether he plays or watches from the sideline. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Derek Carr is set to be a speaker at a “Night of Worship” event being held at Bakersfield Christian High School Wednesday night.

According to a social media post by BCHS, the event is open to students, families and the general public. There will be limited seating and seating arrangements will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The “Night of Worship” is scheduled for Wednesday at Bakersfield Christian High School. Doors open at 5:30, followed by the speech at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.