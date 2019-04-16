Deputy's gun, badge and identification stolen, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- In early March, a Kern County sheriff's deputy reported his firearm, sheriff's identification card, badge and boots were stolen.

Some of the items were stored in a backpack, the deputy said according to a recently filed search warrant.

A month later, several of those items were recovered after police stopped a vehicle in which a woman said she had a deputy's backpack in her possession, according to the warrant.

The woman, who has not been charged with a crime, brought officers to her residence in northwest Bakersfield on Friday, where she retrieved the backpack from her backyard. Inside, officers found the badge and identification, as well as pills prescribed to the deputy and Sheriff's Office paperwork with his name on it, according to the warrant.

The firearm was not in the backpack and remains missing.

Law enforcement seized three cellphones, two laptops and a fuel card from the residence and continue to investigate, the warrant states.