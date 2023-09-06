BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas‘ portrait is coming to the heart of downtown Bakersfield at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery this fall.

Campas was killed while serving in a S.W.A.T. operation, trying to rescue victims of a shooting in Wasco in July 2021. Now his memory is set to be immortalized.

“In our hall of honor currently we have 16 of these noncombatants that are being honored,” said Sandi Jantz, Deputy Executive Director of Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, “And we have, that we’ve identified, about five or six more. Once the artist has their information and their photographs that he works from, it can take anywhere from 30 to 45 days to receive the completed portrait.”

A love for gifting as Jantz calls it, sharing the artist, David Vanderpool donates pencil portraits. She says it’s a unique experience when the families see the result for the first time.

“They don’t have any words, initially, but you can actually watch healing take place as they see it and they recognize that the stories are not going to be forgotten,” said Jantz.

The gallery is hosting its 5-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, along with its Post 9/11 Fallen Warrior Remembrance ceremony with a freedom Bell and Final Roll Call.

“At that time I think we only had three portraits done, so to get this far and see that all these portraits are hanging on the wall and we’ve now completed this section of the gallery is really special,” said Lili Marsh, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery Founder, “And as you can see, you’re not just seeing the soldier, you’re seeing a little something about each one of them.”

The ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Lady Liberty parking lot. That is across the street in front of Portrait of a Warrior Gallery located at 1925 Eye St. in downtown Bakersfield.