OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A pursuit led to a vehicle crash involving a deputy in Oildale early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, deputies received information from the McFarland Police Department of a vehicle pursuit involving their department that was headed towards Bakersfield at approximately 1 a.m.

As the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of Merle Haggard Drive and Airport Drive, a KCSO deputy was stopped at the intersection while responding to another call for service, the office said. The suspect vehicle then allegedly rammed the deputy’s patrol car intentionally, causing a vehicle collision.

The deputy sustained minor injuries, and the driver was taken into custody without incident, according to KCSO.

The California Highway Patrol has assumed this investigation.