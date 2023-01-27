BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senator Shannon Grove is set to unveil the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange at the sheriff’s office headquarters Feb. 3, according to organizers.

Last year Grove introduced resolution SCR 75 to honor Campas with an interchange at highways 65 and 99.

Campas was killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff in Wasco in July 2021. The gunman, Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., also killed his wife and two sons.

Deputies later killed Ramirez as he fired toward them from the roof of the house.

Campas, 35 at the time, was described by Sheriff Donny Youngblood as a star, an officer who ran toward gunfire.