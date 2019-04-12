Deputies shut down illegal gambling casino in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Deputies shut down an illegal gambling casino and arrested its owner after serving a search warrant in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff's officials said the warrant was served Wednesday at a casino at 2514 River Blvd., where deputies seized 254.9 grams of methamphetamine, nine computer towers, 24 computer monitors, $5,242.80 in cash and an eight-player Fish Gaming Table. Fifteen people were gambling when deputies entered.

Jorge Luis Vallejo, 45, the casino's operator, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs for sales, holding gambling stakes and keeping premises for gambling.