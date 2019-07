BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted in a domestic violence incident Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.

At about 11 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a man trying to break into a residence. The man fled, and deputies searched for him in the area of Pioneer and Morning drives.

The man was arrested after returning to the residence, sheriff’s officials said. The man, whose name was not released, has a prior domestic violence case against him.