Deputies search for inmate who escaped custody from Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a man escaped custody Saturday night from Kern Medical.

Officials said they are looking for Jason Ralls, 42. He is described as white, standing 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jumpsuit. He was either barefoot or had socks on only, according to KCSO.

Ralls is shackled, with a waist chain, cuffed by the wrists to the chain and had his legs shackled.

The sheriff’s office has not released an image of Ralls. It’s not clear how he escaped.

Deputies are searching for Ralls in the surrounding area.

If you see an inmate you are asked to not approach him, but call 911.