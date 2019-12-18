Deputies rescue elderly couple found outside burning house

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies who were dispatched to a raging house fire in east Bakersfield rescued an elderly couple who managed to get outside but not a safe distance from the blaze.

The incident occurred at about 1:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Montecito Drive. The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when deputies arrived, according to sheriff’s officials.

The deputies found a woman in a wheelchair holding a dog next to the front door, officials said. She was surrounded by smoke and didn’t appear able to move.

Deputies brought her to safety, and then located an elderly man in the backyard who appeared to be disoriented, sheriff’s officials said. They also escorted him to safety.

No injuries were reported.

