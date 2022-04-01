BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.

Elias Espinoza,14, was last seen on Friday at about 12:00 a.m. on the 900 block of Water Street, wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Espinoza is described as a Hispanic teen, 5’8”, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.