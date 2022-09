LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office determined a report of a gun at Mountain View Middle School in Lamont was unfounded, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said the call came in at about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The investigation revealed a student told another student he had a gun, according to KCSO.

A KCSO spokesperson told 17 News no gun was found, deputies have left the scene and there is no current threat.