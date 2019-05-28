Deputies asking for help locating person of interest in Lamont homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of a man on New Year’s Day.

Deputies are trying to find Ricardo Tapia III in connection with the death of 38-year-old Luciano Jose Ramos, who was stabbed Jan. 1 in the 3800 block of Hall Road and died a week later.

Tapia’s father, Ricardo Tapia Jr., 34, is charged with murder, and Melissa Avila with accessory to murder, in Ramos’ death, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Ricardo Tapia III is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.