Deputies asking for help locating felon who allegedly violated terms of his release

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man with an active warrant charging him with violating the terms of his post-release supervision.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Carlos Soto is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 868-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

A convicted felon, Soto pleaded no contest last year to possessing ammunition even though he’s prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail.