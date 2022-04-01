The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Savannah Torres was last seen on Friday at about 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Columbus Street. She was described wearing a green tank-top, a black sweatshirt with the “COOKIES” logo on the front, and maroon sweatpants.

Torres, 14, is described as Hispanic, 5’1″, 180 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.