Deputies arrest man following chase that ended in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early-morning high-speed chase ended with a driver arrested in South Bakersfield.

KCSO arrested 48-year-old Elroy Browning on numerous charges following the pursuit that ended at around 5 a.m. near Cottonwood Road and Bradshaw Street.

The sheriff’s office says it started near the intersection of Chester Avenue and Columbus Street.

Deputies tried to pull over a car with code violations, but the driver didn’t stop.

Speeds reached as high as 100 mph.

No one was injured during the pursuit.