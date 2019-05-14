Deputies arrest man following chase that ended in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early-morning high-speed chase ended with a driver arrested in South Bakersfield.
KCSO arrested 48-year-old Elroy Browning on numerous charges following the pursuit that ended at around 5 a.m. near Cottonwood Road and Bradshaw Street.
The sheriff’s office says it started near the intersection of Chester Avenue and Columbus Street.
Deputies tried to pull over a car with code violations, but the driver didn’t stop.
Speeds reached as high as 100 mph.
No one was injured during the pursuit.