Department veteran John Frando named Bakersfield Fire chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has named Deputy Fire Chief John Frando as the newest chief of the department.

The city announced the hiring of Frando in a statement on Friday.

“Chief Frando’s experience with and breadth of knowledge about the department as well as his community-oriented perspective will be invaluable in his new role,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said in a statement.

John Frando has been with the Bakersfield Fire Department for the last 26 years, beginning his career in the department as a firefighter.

Frando has served as Deputy Fire Chief since 2018. He takes over the role from retiring Chief Anthony Galagaza.

