Department of Human Services evacuated again

This is the second incident since last Tuesday at the Department of Human Services where it has had to be evacuated.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded and are on the scene investigated the matter.

Around 9:27 a.m. a person came into the building saying they had explosives in their backpack and that is when staff started evacuating themselves, said police. The person was detained by BPD.

There were no explosives found on the person or in the building, according to police.

The building has since reopened.