Denzel Washington plays Kern sheriff’s deputy hunting serial killer in ‘The Little Things’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s hard to miss the Kern County Sheriff’s Office uniform seen in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Little Things.”

That’s because it covers the physique of one of the most famous actors alive.

Denzel Washington plays a deputy sheriff who teams up with an L.A. detective (Rami Malek) to hunt a serial killer. Jared Leto plays the suspect.

That’s three Oscar winners in the film directed by John Lee Hancock, who previously helmed the smash hit “The Blind Side” and the Tom Hanks-starring “Saving Mr. Banks.”

The film is scheduled for theatrical release Jan. 29 with a simultaneous release on HBO Max.