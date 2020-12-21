Dense fog advisory poses ‘very high’ transportation risk through Highway 99 corridor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a dense fog advisory lasting until Monday afternoon for portions of the San Joaquin Valley where visibilities could, at times, drop to zero on roadways.

The weather service said “this is a very dangerous situation for drivers” with fog expected to affect highways 99, 43, 198 and 41. An advisory map also shows dense fog in Lost Hills and Buttonwillow along Interstate 5 through Kern County.

The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.

If fog reduces your visibility while driving, please slow down, do not change lanes or pass other vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Do not use high beams “brights” as doing so makes your visibility worse. Fog can and has caused fatal accidents, don’t become a statistic! #cawx pic.twitter.com/EgLaAdJKNV — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 21, 2020

The weather service advises drivers to make other plans for travel if possible, and if you must travel through the area, reduce speeds, use low beam headlights and keep enough distance between surrounding vehicles on the roads.

One collision was reported earlier Sunday at around 5 p.m. along Highway 43 north of Wasco at Peterson Road, but it’s unclear if weather was a factor in the collision.