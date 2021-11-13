Dense fog advisory in effect through Sunday at noon in San Joaquin Valley, portions of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dense fog advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and portions of Kern County, the National Weather Service in Hanford said Saturday night.

The advisory is in place through noon on Sunday, Nov. 14. The fog could pose danger for drivers along highways in Kern County, including highways 99, 58, 65 and Interstate 5.

The weather service said visibilities at times could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Motorists are advised to slow down, use their vehicle’s low beam headlights and keep distance from vehicles in front of them on the road.

