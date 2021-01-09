Dense fog advisory in effect in much of San Joaquin Valley through 11 a.m. Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the San Joaquin Valley through late Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.

The fog posses a high risk for drivers making their way through areas north of Bakersfield including Delano, Lost Hills and Porterville.

The NWS advises motorists to slow down, especially along affected highways: 41, 43, 198 and 99 from Delano to Fowler. Interstate 5 south to Kettleman City is also under the advisory.

Drivers should use their low beam headlights and keep their distance between other vehicles on the road. Visibilities could be as low as 200 feet in some areas.

Sat 1/9/21 @ 2:08 PM PST – Dense Fog Advisory now in effect for the SJ Valley, including areas north of Bakersfield, from 10 PM tonight thru 11 AM PST Sunday. #CAwx #TuleFog pic.twitter.com/RG7EvbyCPW — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 9, 2021

The advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10.